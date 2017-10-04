Haunting season begins in Webster’s Corners

Halloween fun begins the push to raise donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank

(THE NEWS/files) Webster’s Corners Haunting Grounds will be collecting food and cash donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank starting Friday, Oct. 20.

October means ghosts and goblins are set to take over the streets.

Webster’s Corners Haunting Grounds will be opening at 25747 – 124th Ave. in Maple Ridge starting Friday, Oct. 20 and again on Saturday, Oct. 21, with both nights from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Haunting Grounds will open again on Friday, Oct. 27 and run each night until Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is by donation as the event is a fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Last year, the Haunting Grounds collected 568 pounds of food and raised more than $815.

The organizers are making the event bigger and have put out the call for more mannequins.

The Haunting Grounds are also accepting daytime appointments for schools and seniors’ field trips.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is also doing its part for the food bank. It is hosting the third annual Scarecrows-A-Plenty event.

Local businesses are being asked to decorate a scarecrow, and collect donations for the month of October.

Residents are being encouraged to vote for their favourite scarecrow by making a donation to the food bank and complete an entry ballot, listing name, phone number, and business name of their favourite scarecrow.

Businesses and patrons customer can win prizes for best decorated scarecrow, most food collected, as well as customer draws.

Last year, the DMRBIA collected 807 pounds of food and more than $225 in cash.