Juried show in Maple Ridge offers top knotch original items

Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild holding their 37th annual show and sale

Items available for sale at last years Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild open house. (Contributed)

The Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild are gearing up for the 37th annual Exhibit and Sale.

Hundreds of one-of-a-kind hand-spun, hand-woven, hand-dyed, felted and hooked and knitted items will be for sale at the show including hand-woven blankets, scarves, shawls, towels and rugs and felted pieces like bags, hats, tree decorations, mittens, socks and dryer balls.

There will also be skeins of hand spun yarns in familiar and exotic fibres and several guest artists offering high quality pottery, woodwork, metalwork and scrimshaw. Guest artists include potter Angela Flumerfelt, wood turner Bryn Jones, wood turner Claudia Hayward, potter Jake Stelpstra, potter Marilyn McDonald, wood worker Masashi Kawakami, jewelry Roxane McCallum, blacksmith Rusty Laidlaw and scrimshaw Wes Nicholls.

Guild members will also be demonstrating spinning, felting and basket weaving.

The show is juried to ensure the best quality.

Door prizes of juried articles made by the guild will be handed out and tea and coffee will also be available.

Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1974 and welcomes artists in all of the fibre arts. They meet from September to June.

The 37th annual open house takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Whonnock Lake Centre, 27871 113 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

For more information about the guild go to wwsg.ca.