Kelowna Ballet bring attitude to Maple Ridge

Ballet Kelowna will grace the stage of the ACT on Saturday, Oct. 21 presenting Canadiana Suite: A Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The show features four recently premiered works from celebrated Canadian choreographers, Donald Sales, Gioconda Barbuto, Matjash Mrozewski, and Simone Orlando. The performance reflects the striking beauty, rich history and diverse culture of our vast country, including music from Oscar Peterson and Gordon Lightfoot.

The program finale also includes a vibrant new ensemble work, co-created by award-winning choreographers, and former Ballet BC principal dancers, Orlando and Sales, which set to jazz legend Oscar Peterson’s monumental Canadiana Suite.

For tickets go online at www.theactmapleridge.org or at 604-476-2787.