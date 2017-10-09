Leung road home

The Rolston String Quartet will open the 36th season of the Maple Ridge Music Society on Oct. 21.

The Rolston Quartet will open the 36th season of the Maple Ridge Music Society on Saturday October 21, 7:30 p.m.

As a high school student, Hezekiah Leung was already a remarkable violinist. He gave recitals for the Maple Ridge Music Society in their venue Westacres, and was teaching at the Bergthorson Music School.

After graduation, Leung left for the United States for his music studies, and eventually formed the Rolston String Quartet with his friends.

Leung, who has been playing the violin since he was six-years-old, only switched to the viola when the quartet was formed.

He has won top prizes in the Glenn Gould Chamber Music Competition as part of a duo and piano quartet. He was a semifinalist at the 74th annual OSM Standard Life Competition and was awarded the Orford Arts Centre Prize.

In 2016, he completed his artist diploma at the Glenn Gould School under the tutelage of Steven Dann and Barry Shiffman.

Later that summer, the quartet participated in the prestigious Banff String Quartet Competition and finished in first place. The win led to international attention, with invitations to perform across the U.S. and Europe. They have been booked to perform at a number of prestigious series including the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C., and in London’s Wigmore Hall.

For tickets and information call 604-467-3162.