Local Author Day in Maple Ridge

Lea Sheldan, Wizardlings, Wizardlings game, for children 12-years and over. (Contributed)

Black Bond Books in Maple Ridge is holding a Local Author Day.

The full day of events will showcase local and self published authors from Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission and Coquitlam.

There will be 14 authors at the store introducing their books and meeting with customers. Every hour will feature two or three different authors and highlight a mix of books for all ages.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the store at 11900 Haney Pl. in Haney Place Mall.

Schedule

10-11 a.m.

Lea Sheldan – Wizardlings game – Kids/12+/Fantasy

Laura Thornton – Destined to Lead – 3 book series – Kids/12+/Fantasy

11 a.m.-noon poetry

Alan Woodland – Out of the Mist

Lozan Yamolky – I’m No Hero, Counting Waves

Noon-1 p.m. regional history

Brian Antonson – Slumach’s Gold, Whistle Posts West

Fred Braches – Fact and Fiction Slumach and the Lost Creek Mine

Donald E Waite – B.C. and Yukon Gold Hunters, Vancouver Exposed, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows A History in Pictures

1-2 p.m.

Herb Bryce – Chasing a Butterfly – Poetry/Alzheimer’s

John Knapp – Donna’s Story: A Journey Through Alzheimer’s…

2-3 p.m.

Dr. Susan Hunt – Worry Troopers Heroic Guide to Overcoming Anxiety, A Hero Lives in My Family, Heroic Families Workbook – Self Help

Jaime Windle – Blowing Kisses, Fist Bumps – Kids 4-8/Friendship

3-4 p.m.

Oonagh Rodgers – I Heard the Curlew Cry – Personal Memoir

Sandra Walton – A Tree for Teddy – Christmas/Kids – based on a true story

4-5 p.m.

Leanne Van Dongen – Kate the Great – Kids/9-12/Fiction