Maple Ridge welcomes the Bros. Landreth at the ACT

The Bros. Landreth will play the ACT in Maple Ridge featuring songs from their debut release, Let It Lie, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

After spending the last decade supporting some of Canada’s most talented artists, from Doc Walker to Imaginary Cities, brothers Joey and David Landreth have at long last taken the plunge into a project that is uniquely their own, The Bros. Landreth.

The Canadian roots-rockers will be playing in support of their debut album, Let It Lie. They describe the album as open highways and broken hearts, anchored by the bluesy wail of electric guitars, the swell of B3 organ, and the harmonized swoon of two voices that were born to mesh.

For tickets visit www.theactmapleridge.org or at 604-476-2787.