Cirque du Soleil brings its production of Crystal to the Abbotsford Centre in April. (Photo by Matt Beard)

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Abbotsford with a brand-new arena creation.

Crystal explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history, and performs at the Abbotsford Centre for eight performances from Wednesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 15.

This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be – confident, liberated and empowered.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience.

Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

Tickets for Crystal are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit cirqueclub.com.

Public tickets for Abbotsford performances of Crystal will be available starting Friday, Nov. 10 at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Show times are: April 11, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on April 14, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on April 15.

Previous story
Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

Just Posted

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

Police seeking cigarette thief who brandished fake gun

Incident happened at Chevron station at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West

Metro Vancouver rapid transit gets mention at ND’s provincial get-together

Tolls gone from Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears Bridge as of September

Losses mount for buyers of troubled Langley condo project

Murrayville House purchasers are out thousands so far because of delayed move-in

Person trapped after collision in Surrey

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to rescue victim

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net penalties of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Vancouver’s 5-4 win in Kamloops Saturday highlighted by fine goaltending, balanced scoring

Lower Mainland cities top investment lineup: report

Should you buy and hold, rent to own, or fix to flip?

5 to start your day

Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment, a fire in Chilliwack and more

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Most Read