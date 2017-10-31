Image of White Rock pier from “Likey” video by the South Korean pop group Twice.

New K-pop video featuring White Rock pier goes viral

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

White Rock pier is featured in a hit new video by a Korean pop group called Twice.

The video for their “Likey” song was shot at several locations in the Metro Vancouver area.

In one scene, a member of the all-girl group is shown holding a sparkler on the White Rock pier as a train rushes by.

Just one day after the video was posted to Youtube by JYP Entertainment, “Likey” had been viewed more than 13 million times.

According to a post on Wikipedia, Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show “Sixteen.” The group is composed of nine members, named Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

