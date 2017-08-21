PNE offering deep discount for Public Library Day

On Aug. 23, show your Fraser Valley Regional Library card and get into the fair for $5

White Rock’s Michael Thompson and four year-old Andre Thompson enjoy the brand new Flutterbye ride at The Fair at the PNE. The PNE continues until Sept. 4 in Vancouver. (Craig Hodge photo)

Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) is excited to participate in Public Library Day at the Fair at the PNE.

Thanks to a partnership between the PNE and Public Library InterLINK, fair-goers can attend for only $5 on Wednesday, Aug. 23 by presenting their FVRL library card. (The fair is always free for children under the age of 13. )

The FVRL will be participating alongside other InterLINK member libraries in onsite activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fair-goers are invited to stopover in the Library Zone near Toon City and Gate 4 for lively activities or to simply take a break.

Members of the Vancouver Canucks will be performing scheduled storytimes at the Toon City Stage, and will sign autographs after in the Library Zone. Plus the FVRL will also be featuring its Library Live and On Tour (LiLi) vehicle, Sphero SPRK+, ukuleles and green screen, as well as impromptu storytimes, maker activities, games, and more.

“Like the fair, our public libraries are a favourite place for families to visit and an essential part of summer in B.C.,” Public Library InterLINK executive director Michael Burris said in a release to media. “Library Day at the Fair at the PNE provides an opportunity to highlight some of the engaging activities that families can expect when they visit their local library. There is something for all ages.”

Visit pne.ca/thefair/ways-to-save or fvrl.ca for more information.