posAbilities endless for local artists with disabilities

Artists from the Vicuna Art Studio in Maple Ridge will have their work on display at Inclusion in Vancouver show.

Jairus Farano will have his painting called Northern Moon, mirrored after the vibrant Yukon paintings of Ted Harrison, on display at the Inclusion Art Show and Sale in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Vicuna Art Studio will be celebrating Community Inclusion Month at an art show in Vancouver.

Thirty three artists from the studio will have their work on display for posAbilities’ 13th annual Inclusion Art Show and Sale.

Vicuna is a non-profit art studio owned and operated by Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living.

There are more than 45 artists that attend the studio where they are encouraged to pursue their artistic goals while working within their abilities. The goal is to create, express, learn, have fun and relax.

Jairus Farano’s painting of a northern landscape will be one of the pieces at the show. The acrylic mirrors the work of Canadian artist Ted Harrison who was known for his vibrant paintings of the Yukon. Farano has been drawing and painting since he was a child. His only formal experience with art was during high school. He enjoys the drawing process and likes studying the contours and details of an image. With the help of his family Farano has created an All Occasion card from his paintings that he sells at the local Christmas craft fairs.

Jessica Bailuk will have her stylistic version of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night on display at the show. Bailuk draws, paints, makes masks and sculptures in clay and has painted murals for the Ridge Meadows association like the one on the side building at 119 Avenue and 225 Street. Bailuk attends the Vicuna studio two hours a week and wants to further her artistic ambitions by taking on new projects at the studio and in the community.

There will be more than 150 artists in the Inclusion Art Show and Sale displaying collections of photography, paintings, illustrations, pottery, glass work, jewelry and fabric art. There will also be live art demonstrations of mouth painting, jewelry and pottery making and glass fusing.

The show takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Heritage Hall, 3102 Main St. in Vancouver.

Admission is by donation and is fully accessible and ASL interpretation is provided.

For more information about the show go to inclusionartshow.com.

The next art show for Vicuna will be the annual Winter Art Show the first weekend of December.

For more information go to rmacl.org.

Jessica Bailuk will have her stylistic version of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night, on display at the Inclusion Art Show and Sale in Vancouver. (Contributed)