Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Byron Bertram brings comedy act to Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Car robber nabbed after rollover in Maple Ridge

Suspect fled the scene of the crash but was found two hours later.

Police seeking cigarette thief who brandished fake gun

Incident happened at Chevron station at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West

Person trapped after collision in Surrey

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to rescue victim

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

UPDATE: Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties have yet to determined what caused the child to fall

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

Langley’s fibre fans flock to guild sale

The Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild annual artisan show and sale funds club activities.

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Most Read

  • Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

    New book expected to be released October 2018