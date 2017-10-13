Riverdale fans line up in the rain for free milkshakes in Mission

Rocko’s Diner was the place to be on Thursday night.

Mission’s Roco’s Diner became Pop’s one more time as Netflix held a free milkshake promotion to celebrate season two of Riverdale. / Kevin Mills Photo

Despite the heavy rain, hundreds of Riverdale fans lined up along the restaurant and out to the Lougheed Highway for their chance to pick up a free chocolate or vanilla shake.

The shakes came in plastic cups marked Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe from the old Archie comics and the popular TV show Riverdale.

Netflix brought the promotion to Mission and gave away the free milkshakes – people chose Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) – to the first 200 guests.

Thursday night was also the premiere of the first episode of season two of Riverdale on Netflix.