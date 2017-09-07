Steve Carell spotted on film set in Maple Ridge

The popular actor was filming a movie at Webster’s Corners on Thursday.

Actor Steve Carell on set of The Women of Marwen in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Steve Carell was spotted at a film set in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The Webster’s Corners heritage building located on the north west corner of the intersection at Dewdney Trunk Road and 256th Street was turned into the Avalanche Road House and Carell along with fellow star Eiza González could be seen taking a break alongside the building.

According to the website IMDb, the movie, The Women of Marwen, is about the victim of a brutal attack that finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.

It is being directed by Robert Zemeckisand who also directed Romancing the Stone, 1941, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Back to the Future with actor Michael J. Fox, Forrest Gump with actor Tom Hanks and Contact with actress Jodie Foster.

The Women of Marwen also stars Gwendoline Christie, Eiza González, Diane Kruger, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monáe, Stefanie von Pfetten, Neil Jackson, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Falk Hentschel, Leslie Zemeckis and Sharon Crandall.

The film is set to be released in 2018.