The Kwerks kick off Music on the Wharf in Maple Ridge

Laura and Ryan Koch of the Langley based folk-pop band The Kwerks.

The concert at Port Haney Wharf takes place twice in July and twice in August.

The Kwerks will be kicking off the Music on the Wharf music series tonight.

Fronted by Laura and Ryan Koch, the Langley based folk-pop band will be taking to the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Haney Wharf in Maple Ridge.

The free event is put on by the Maple Ridge Historical Society.

The Kwerks made a name for themselves after making it to the top 25 bands in the country based on online voting in the CBC Searchlight competition in March.

Their message is about living life to the fullest.

They love telling stories about the journey that led Laura to send her home-schooled children to school and pursue her musical dreams.

The pair will be performing with their full band and they hope to inspire and entertain their audience.

Music on the Wharf started in 1997 when a local band offered to play a one-time concert at the wharf.

Since then is has become one of the Maple Ridge Historical Society’s most popular annual events.

The concerts take place twice in July and twice in August on Monday nights at 7:30 p.m., except for the last Monday in August when the concert will take place at 7 p.m., and will feature local and regional bands.

Different musical styles will be featured at each concert including jazz, blues, bluegrass, brass band, rock and country western.

No seating is provided at the concert so bring a lawn chair.

Refreshments will be available.

The concert will be cancelled if it rains and the decision will be made by noon the day of the concert.

Call 604-463-5311 for more information.

2017 dates for Music on the Wharf:

July 10: The Kwerks

July 24: Bruce James Orchestra

August 14: The Palomars

August 28: Kailyarders