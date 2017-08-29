Tickets on sale Sept. 5 for 15th anniversary season of ACT

Season will feature more than 13 music, comedy and theatre performances at the Maple Ridge Arts centre.

The 15th anniversary season of The ACT Arts Centre will include more than 13 musicals, comedies and theatrical performances.

Kicking off the ACT Presents season on Oct. 14 will be alternative country, roots-rockers and Juno award winners The Bros. Landreth.

The harmonies of siblings David and Joey Landreth accompany the bluesy wail of the electric guitars and the B3 organ in their debut release Let It Lie.

Over the past decade they have supported some of Canada’s most talented artists including Doc Walker and Imaginary Cities.

The Arts Club Theatre Company series will begin Nov. 2 and 3 with the hysterical comedy Mom’s The Word 3-Nest 1/2 Empty, part three in the Mom’s The Word series about grown-up children, evolving marriages and back-firing bodies.

On Feb. 8 will be the stage performance of Misery, based on the chilling thriller by Stephen King.

The new romantic musical Onegin, winner of ten Jessie Awards, will be coming to the ACT Mar. 15.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. for the 2017-2018 ACT Presents series.

• Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 604-476-2787 or at The ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.