VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

Amazon says it has bought the rights to a “Lord of the Rings” prequel series.

The new multi-season series is Amazon’s attempt to find its own mega-show like “Game of Thrones, said Sharon Tal Yguado, the head of scripted series at Amazon Studios.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Yguado.

It will feature stories based on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings, as well as a potential spin-off series.

VIDEO: Downtown Chilliwack mural from start to finish

Well-known Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

Aiden Serr was lone occupant in single vehicle crash that shut down Lougheed Highway.

More details released on celebration of life, funeral procession for Const. John Davidson

Two overflow seating areas designated in advance of celebration of life

Looking Back: Canada and Pitt Meadows up to 1999

These are just a fraction of the national events in the 1980s.

Maple Ridge consulting on Hammond heritage preservation

The city will also reach out to the Katzie First Nation to seek input on this project.

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

More than 40 businesses in downtown Maple Ridge took part.

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

'Canada needs a better approach:' Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter's birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu's daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Langley and Abbotsford first responders part of Homeland Security mock disaster event

The fifth Canada-United States Enhanced Resiliency Experiment takes place this week.

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

