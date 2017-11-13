VIDEO: Downtown Chilliwack mural from start to finish

Davis Graham (aka Pencil Fingers) completed his temporary mural at Five Corners on Nov. 10, 15 days after he started. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress.)

And just like that, it’s done.

Fifteen days after he put paint roller to cinder block, Chilliwack artist Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz, finished his very public mural at Five Corners.

“This is Chilliwack the way I see it,” the 22-year-old said last Friday after he put the final touches on the project.

Entitled “The Story of Chilliwack,” the mural was commissioned by the City of Chilliwack with a budget of $5,000 for the blank wall on a city-owned building slated for redevelopment.

The mural is temporary, but just how long it will stand will depend on the often long timelines of major developments.

There was a small controversy at city council upon approving Graham’s design, as it included an image of people jumping off the Keith Wilson rail bridge into the Vedder River.

Coun. Chuck Stam offered up an amendment to the proposed artwork because he didn’t want the city “to be seen condoning an illegal act.”

The amendment, backed by Mayor Sharon Gaetz and Coun. Christ Kloot failed in a 4-3 vote.

True to his original design, one of the last elements Graham added to the mural was the bridge jumpers.

One of the other last elements added was the time on the clock at Five Corners. That was an important detail because Graham had someone lend him the scissor lift he used to complete the top of the mural for free with one catch: That the time on the clock at Five Corners would be painted with the time of the lender’s child’s birth.

Graham started his mural on Oct. 25 working on it nearly every day, all day, in rain, wind and sun.

