VIDEO: Mission’s Rocko’s transforming into Pop’s once again

TV series Riverdale returns Oct. 12 and free milkshakes will be handed out

Rocko’s Diner in Mission will again be transformed into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe.

Decked out with all the Pop’s essentials, fans of the TV series Riverdale can choose Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) and enjoy their milkshakes in Pop’s cups.

Netflix is bringing Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe to Mission and is offering free milkshakes to the first 200 guests and drinks in Pop’s cups (while supplies last).

Rocko’s will also be screening the first episode of Season 2. All of this takes place on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Rocko’s Family Diner is located at 32786 Lougheed Hwy in Mission.