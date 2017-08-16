VIDEO: Plea goes out for Thursday’s fire relief concert in Langley

A group of B.C. country musicians are pulling together to help fire victims.

Todd Richard helped initiate the BCCMA #BCStrong fire relief concert happening Thursday night at Gabby’s in Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Still recovering from a weekend concert in Peachland, country singer Todd Richard issued a plea for people to attend this week’s wildfire benefit concert in Langley.

The country musician was still sounding a little froggy – after a weekend on stage – but he managed to croak out an invitation to everyone in the Lower Mainland to attend the BCCMA #BCStrong fire relief concert happening at Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Thursday night.

“You’ve got to be there,” Richard said.

“This is to support folks who have literally lost everything. I can’t imagine… You can’t imagine… what that would be like.”

The concert is being held Aug. 17 at Gabby’s, at 203rd Street and Fraser Highway.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a minimum $10 entry donation.

There will also be a cash-only silent auction.

“People have been donating some items that are just like you’re going ‘wow, wouldn’t that be cool to take home’,” Richard said, noting that among the items are tickets for Miranda Lambert and LaFarge.

As well, a BC Country Music Association member donated a “one-of-a-kind” signed Willie Nelson guitar, which co-organizer Linda Corscadden hopes will fetch a pretty penny.

Performers will include Richard, the man credited with initiating the entire fundraiser.

The benefit concert will also feature Vancouver’s Washboard Union, Langley’s Karen Lee Batten, the Chris Buck Band from Vancouver, and Maple Ridge’s Ken McCoy, Rollin’ Trainwreck, The Heels, and “special guests,” which Richard and Corscadden would not divulge.

“There will be a special guest attending, but people will have to come out to find out who it is,” Corscadden insisted.

“Seriously, it’s going to be an awesome night, a really special night that you’re going to want to be part of as we come together to support B.C. – the folks of B.C.,” Richard added.

All proceeds from this fundraiser are going to assist families evacuated and displaced from the B.C. wildfires, elaborated Corsadden, currently president of the BCCMA.

She noted that a trailer will be on site during the concert, taking donations of any usable household items, non-perishable food, blankets, toiletries and other such items that can help those displaced or rebuilding.

“Once all money has been calculated/collected etc., it will be divvied up accordingly and deposited directly into the accounts. We want to help as many people as possible… The more we raise, the more people we help,” she said.

“We are divvying up all proceeds, as so many areas need help,” Corscadden said.

“The Boston Flats Trailer Park Fire Aid is in Ashcroft – it’s the whole trailer park that got wiped out so money and supplies will be going there.”

Some funds, she added, will be going to the 100 Mile Haulers group that has continuously been hauling livestock for more than a month.

“And depending on what Boston Flats area can take for donated items, we will be extending the deliveries to 16 Mile, Clinton, and Loon Lake. It really depends on how much money and supplies are on hand,” Corscadden said.

“Our main focus is Ashcroft with Boston Flats though.”

She and Richard are expecting to personally deliver the “goodies” and money to the various locations Aug. 25 and 26.

