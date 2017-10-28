VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):

5) “Star Wars” (1977)

4) “Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

3) “Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace” (1999)

2) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

1) “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records
Next story
Blackwood Quartet touring the province

Just Posted

Halloween fun in Maple Ridge tonight

Celebrate the night a family event in Memorial Peace Park

Update: Petition starts to force councillor convicted of sex assault out of office

Pitt Meadows mayor says he will ask David Murray to step down

Maple Ridge celebrates Diwali

Indian dancing, food and culture at the library

Ridge Meadows RCMP ask public’s help in fraud investigation

Suspect used stolen credit cards

Maple Ridge teen a WE Day presenter

Won an innovation award for ideas about reusable fast food containers

RESULTS: Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Pink house painted grey in Fort Langley

It was “wrong” says builder who ordered the repaint out frustration with Township

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

One dead after shooting in Surrey

Second victim transported to hospital

Blackwood Quartet touring the province

Old family friends of Elvis Presley are bringing a different side of… Continue reading

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

    Which movie was your favourite?

  • Blackwood Quartet touring the province

    Old family friends of Elvis Presley are bringing a different side of…