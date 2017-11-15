Volunteer drivers needed in Maple Ridge

Former CKNW radio reporter George Garrett and Larry Coleman were in Maple Ridge previously trying to round some volunteer drivers. (THE NEWS/files)

The Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society is looking for more people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to get behind the wheel.

The society gives free rides in the Metro Vancouver area to people who are fighting cancer and have to get to their chemo and radiation therapy appointments. Those appointments can be frequent and can drain family and friends.

Currently, the society has about 100 volunteer drivers, whose gasoline expenses are covered, but the society needs more drivers in Maple Ridge, said society vice-president George Garrett. The society made a similar plea last spring.

Anyone who wants to help out can call Bill Ruppel at 604-908-9747. The website is volunteercancerdrivers.ca.