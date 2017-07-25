Bruce Muir original to be raffled by ARMS

The famous B.C. artist donated the painting to the Maple Ridge organization to raise money for a fish ladder.

ARMS is raffling off an original oil painting by Bruce Muir called Homeward Bound. Contributed

An award winning British Columbian artist has donated an original oil painting to raise money for the Alouette River Management Society.

Bruce Muir has donated the original framed painting called Homeward Bound to the society to raise money for a fish ladder over the Alouette Dam.

The ladder would give all species of fish access for the first time in over 90 years to their traditional spawning areas.

Muir is one of Canada’s best landscape painters.

He paints realistic portrayals of West Coast wildlife that have been displayed across Canada and around the world.

His originals can be found in numerous public and private collections and his Chinook salmon images have been used several times on Canada’s sport fishing license stamp.

He has twice been named the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Artist of the Year.

The painting is valued at over $2,000.

Additional money raised will go towards other initiatives including summer camps, educational, hatchery and Sockeye projects.

There will be a raffle for the framed painting and a numbered framed print of the 1997 Conservation Stamp image also by Muir.

The raffle will be drawn on September 24, River’s Day.

Tickets are $10 each and are available by calling 604-467-6401 or by email at arms@alouetteriver.org.