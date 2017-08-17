Candlelight vigil for Maple Ridge girl who died of cancer

A six-year-old girl who passed away this week from cancer will be remembered by all of Maple Ridge next Friday, Aug. 25, at an evening “Candle Vigil for Kira, Our Warrior Princess.”

The event will start at 8 p.m. and will commemorate Kira Short, who died Aug. 15 from cancer following a two-year battle with the disease.

Kira’s dad Peter Short will say a few words, as will a pastor.

However, because of the dry conditions and the current high forest fire hazard, instead of bringing candles, people are asked to bring glow-sticks, electronic candles or any non-flame source of light “that will show us you are there for Kira and her family,” said Amber Larlee, who’s organizing the event.

Parking is available on the street in downtown Maple Ridge or underground beneath the town centre. Donation boxes will be available to help the family.

If you can’t make it to the vigil, contributions can still be made to the go-fund me account at https://www.gofundme.com/kirashort.

The Maple Ridge father was told earlier this month that his daughter had four more months to live.

But on Aug. 11, a day after meeting with the doctors, Kira lost the ability to speak.

Her condition worsened over the weekend as the tumour pressed on one of her main arteries and she died early Tuesday.

Peter had planned on taking Kira into Canuck Place Children’s Hospice the last week of July for treatment for pain, then began planning an early Christmas event, in which the entire community was getting involved.

But she never left the hospice.

“The last thing we did together, we went camping up at Golden Ears,” Peter said Tuesday.

“She was in so much pain that, she looked at me and she said, ‘Dad, I just want to sleep. Wake me up so we can go camping again.’

“That’s the last thing I said to my daughter.”