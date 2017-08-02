Hockey’s Surrey Knights hire Laurence Gilman and Lorne Henning

Big-name executives now working with the PJHL team

Surrey Knights have some big-name executives now working with the PJHL hockey team.

Former Vancouver Canucks assistant GM Laurence Gilman has been hired to assist with the management of the team, and former NHL player and scout Lorne Henning has come aboard to assist with the development of coaching staff and players.

The moves were announced Wednesday by Amar Gill, team co-owner and GM.

“This will enable the Surrey Knights to provide a great learning experience for our players and a skillful and entertaining hockey experience for our fans,” he stated.

The Junior-B Knights went winless all of last season, their first in Surrey after moving from Langley.

The team’s home rink is North Surrey rec centre.

