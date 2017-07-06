Man missing after leaving disturbing note

Mission, Abbotsford authorities trying to help family locate Greg Vinnish who went missing today

Greg Vinnish is missing and family and friends are concerned for the local man’s safety. / Facebook Photo

Family and friends of Greg Vinnish are concerned about his safety and are using Facebook in an attempt to locate him.

Vinnish a former Mission resident who moved to Abbotsford two years ago, left his home at 7 a.m. this morning (July 6) and hasn’t been seen since. However, at about 11 a.m. he left a post on Facebook which his brother, Steven, described as a suicide note.

“He has a history of depression and we are anxious to find him,” said Steven.

It is believed that Vinnish, 26, is probably in a rural area, possibly on a Forest Service Road.

“His passion is hiking,” said his brother, adding that he would often go on long hikes with his dog, but never over night.

“Not by himself, I can’t think of a time that he would go over night alone.”

The Abbotsford Police and Mission RCMP have been informed, as have the authorities in Chilliwack, Agassiz and Maple Ridge.

Steven said a rifle is missing from his brother’s home and he may have it with him, creating more concern for family and friends.

Vinnish drives a gold/tan 2001 GMC Sierra with the license plate KJ 2633.

If you see him or his vehicle, call the local police immediately.