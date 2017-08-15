Maple Ridge siblings place at beach volleyball provincials

Bailey Soolsma came second in women’s pro; Colby Soolsma third in u-15.

Colby Soolsma serves during the provincial beach volleyball championships.

Former and current Maple Ridge secondary students found success at the 2017 beach volleyball provincial championships, held earlier this month at Spanish Banks.

Volleyball B.C. ran more then 40 courts with over 500 athletes over the four-day B.C. Day long weekend in Vancouver.

Bailey Soolsma, a MRSS graduate, and her partner Meg McNamara (UCLA) came second among 25 teams in the women’s pro division.

They fell 2-1 (21-17, 23-25, 13-15) in the final.

Soolsma will return to school in San Francisco to play her final year of university volleyball this fall.

Colby Soolsma, a current MRSS student, competed in the under-15 boys’ category with Dawson Jarvis and placed third among 15 teams.

They dropped their final match 2-0 (21-17, 21-15).

Both train with Ducks Volleyball in Coquitlam.