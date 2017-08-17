Maple Ridge testing for sewage system leaks

West side of 105th Avenue in Albion flats which will remain within Agricultural Land Reserve.

If you see smoke wafting its way up from your sewer or drain pipes, you’re not imagining anything.

It is non-toxic smoke and it’s been pumped into the pipes in the Albion fairgrounds and parts of downtown Maple Ridge, this Aug. 22 and 23 to see if there are any leaks.

The City of Maple Ridge has hired Southwestern Flowtech and Environmental to smoke test selected sewers in those areas to see if there are leaks in the sanitary sewer system which could allow rainwater to run into the pipes.

That could cause overflows and back ups amd sewage system overloads during heavy rains as the water rushes into the sewer pipes.

According to a release from the city, the “LiquiSmoke” shouldn’t enter people’s homes unless they have a floor drain connected to the sanitary sewage system or they have a plumbing fixture such as toilet, bathtub or sink that hasn’t been used in a long time. If the latter case is true, the water in the P-trap below the sink or in the toilet, may have evapourated, allowing sewer gases to enter the building. If that’s the case, people should pour four cups of water down the drains to refill the P-traps.

If people do see smoke in their homes or businesses they should call a plumber or Southwestern at 604-856-2220.

During the testing, the smoke could also come out of manhole covers, parking lot drains, or rooftop vents.

The testing will be done between 222nd and 228th streets and Brown Avenue and Lougheed Highway in the downtown.

The east side of 105th Avenue is the area in the Albion fairgrounds that will be smoke tested.