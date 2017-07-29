Violent crime spree ends in Chilliwack arrest

A man who allegedly attempted to drown a police dog that was pursuing him, is behind bars.

Jonathon David Olson and another man, Brodie Tyrel Robinson, are facing a string of charges following what Chilliwack RCMP describe as a “violent crime spree” last month.

Police were investigating several reports of violent crimes against a “targeted group” in June when they received a report of a man with non-life-threatening injuries in the 8000-block of Lickman Road.

The subsequent investigation pointed to two suspects.

Then on July 1, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck being driven on near Yale and Dyke Crest Roads.

Chilliwack RCMP officers, supported by the Lower Mainland Integrated Dog Service (PDS) and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) quickly located the pickup parked either at the Vedder River. A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody while the second occupant of the truck ran away.

Police dog Grinder picked up the scent and the accompanying officer followed the trail through heavy brambles along the river. As Grinder closed in, the suspect moved into deeper water where he allegedly attempted to drown the tracking dog to escape capture.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody by ERT officers.

Loaded firearms and ammunition were seized by officers during their search of the pickup truck.

Police linked the suspect to the Lickman Road complaint.

Jonathon Olson, 38, faces charges of assault with a weapon, attempted kidnapping, possession of a loaded restricted weapon, attempt to kill or maim a law enforcement animal, and possession of stolen property.

The second suspect in the Lickman Road investigation was eventually taken into custody at a later date. Two handguns were seized.

Brodie Robinson, 25, of Chilliwack faces charges of assault with a weapon, attempted kidnapping, and possession of a restricted firearm.

Both remain in custody with Olson next due in court Aug. 4, Robinson Aug. 8.

The woman was released from custody the following day by police.

“The investigation was co-ordinated by the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit. Chilliwack RCMP investigational support sections together with the immediate response of General Duty and Lower Mainland Integrated support sections were instrumental to the identification and apprehension of the suspects,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Yes, Grinder is back on patrol”.

The RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS).