UPDATE: West Coast Express stopped due to police incident

CP Rail tracks near Main Street reopen, but afternoon delays still anticipated.

West Coast Express service has been disrupted this morning.

The second West Coast Express was stopped Thursday due to a police incident, but the tracks near Main Street have reopened to rail traffic.

Some delays are still anticipated, though.

Train traffic stopped near Main Street, including West Coast Express train No. 2, westbound, in the morning. Train No. 3 dropped passengers at Moody Centre station to transfer to Evergreen SkyTrain, while trains No. 4 and 5 did the same as access to the track west of Main St.

Train 5 disembarked passengers at Coquitlam Central station.

Buses were called to help passengers.

West Coast Express anticipates delivering full service for its afternoon trips.

“The tracks were closed this morning as a result of a police incident that interrupted service to the morning WCE trains,” said Chris Bryan, with TransLink.

“This morning’s disruption also caused significant disruption of freight movement to and from the port. As a result, WCE trains leaving waterfront this afternoon may encounter some delays due to heavier than normal freight train traffic.”