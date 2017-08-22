WWE returning to Abbotsford in October

WWE Live returns to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 16.

The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment are returning to the Abbotsford Centre in October.

It was officially revealed earlier this week that the WWE Live tour returns to town on Monday, Oct. 16.

The stars of the WWE Smackdown brand will be featured, including WWE champion Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and several others.

Tickets for the event start at $20, and they go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m online, at the arena box office or by phone.

The WWE last appeared in Abbotsford back in February, drawing a reported crowd of 4,500.

For more details on the event, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.