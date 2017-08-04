LETTER: ‘Heroes of the wildfires’

More international fire crews are en route to B.C. to help fight the continuing battle against wildfires in the south and central Interior. Information and Safety photo

Editor, The News:

To the countless brave heroes who face a formidable and merciless foe, wildfires or flooding disaster, thank you for your courage, efforts, hard work and sacrifices to help fight a nightmarish demon.

To the victims of Mother Nature’s fury or carelessness caused by humans, you are not alone, and thank God for those who donate food, supplies or money to help those inflicted by this incredible misery, whether they are displaced or lost property.

Kudos to those invaluable men and women who come from afar, like firefighter from Australia, to help us in our time of need.

Whether we are close to the action, or afar, this touches the hearts of all Canadians.

Heroes come in all forms, whether it is an uniformed person or a neighbor helping another or a stranger from afar.

To those many and other community services, thank you.

Kerwin Maude

Pitt Meadows