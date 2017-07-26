LETTER: ‘Majority of world’s scientists on their side’

According to Mr. Fletcher, B.C. weather hasn’t changed over the years.

Editor, The News:

Re: Hype doesn’t help fire efforts (B.C. Views).

Last week’s column by Tom Fletcher appears to be little more than a regurgitated version of one he wrote last summer.

According to Mr. Fletcher, B.C. weather hasn’t changed over the years and therefore this whole climate change thing is just nonsense.

Describing the people who have a different point of view as ‘grandstanding politicians and drama-seeking Vancouver media’, he conveniently omits that they have the majority of the world’s scientists on their side.

On Mr. Fletcher’s side? Donald Trump. Not a difficult choice for most people, I imagine.

If someone could explain to Mr. Fletcher before next summer that there’s a difference between climate and weather and between scientific research and anecdotal evidence, we might be spared another irrelevant column next year.

Stuart de Jong

Maple Ridge