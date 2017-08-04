LETTER: Smoke clears swimmer from pool

‘I had to stop to get my breath.’

Editor, The News:

Trying to avoid the smoke and high temperatures?

Don’t go to the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool.

While swimming laps in the teach pool on Wednesday, I had to stop to get my breath after lifeguards opened the outside doors, letting in all the smoke.

Apparently, because of the humidity and heat, the pool gets too hot for the lifeguards and spectators, so the staff are not willing to close the doors.

Strike off this facility for swimmers who are allergic to smoke and have asthma.

The Weather Network reported the air quality at a 4 Rating when I had to leave, but on Wednesday it was at seven, which is considered high risk.

Reduce strenuous activities outdoors and in places where the doors are kept open.

Helen Homer

Maple Ridge