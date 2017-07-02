LETTER: Supporting Pitt community foundation

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt Meadows Community Foundation leadership overturned.

When I returned from a trip to Africa, I was reading newspapers I had missed and was shocked to see that members of Pitt Meadows council had taken over the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation.

I want to thank the long-term volunteers who have spent endless hours volunteering for this non-profit group who do so much for the community.

Along with recognizing volunteers who give so much back to their community through the Citizen of the Year award, the foundation provides student bursaries, funding for programs for seniors and other community groups, co-sponsored and initiated A Pitt Meadows Christmas, and ran so many fundraising events to make all this possible.

The volunteers and past directors cared about the betterment of the community and I will be forever grateful for their time quietly serving the foundation and the citizens of Pitt Meadows. I appreciate all those hours of volunteerism that make the community so strong.

I look forward to attending the fundraising events that the new board will put on to continue the charitable work. Fundraisers always allowed the foundation to ensure the principle in trust was not drawn down and could continue to generate interest and grow for the future.

As much as I loved volunteering for the foundation, I must say it will be so nice for a change to attend a fundraiser now as a supporter to enjoy the few hours of fun, rather than as a foundation volunteer who has to be involved in the hours and hours of planning, getting donations and then working through the event.

Fundraisers take a lot of time planning and implementing, so I applaud the new board (council members and family) for taking on all this extra volunteer work.

Laurie Darcus

Pitt Meadows