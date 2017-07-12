LETTER: Who would pay for modular homes?

Editor, The News:

Re: Modular, mobile homes can solve camp.

It seems there is a suggestion to go ahead building permanent social housing at Anita Place Tent City.

A few months ago, the city had a sign there telling us we were going to get a park for everyone to use. We were all very pleased,. It would be a place to take our kids and have family fun.

What changed?

If these houses are built, who is going to pay for them?

A monthly rent per house, or is this another freebie?

How dare this Ivan Drury decide what should happen on that site.

Who does he think he is?

The city said a park.

For once, can it actually do something it has promised us?

Nicky Chester

Maple Ridge