LETTER: Who would pay for modular homes?

Editor, The News:
Re: Modular, mobile homes can solve camp.
It seems there is a suggestion to go ahead building permanent social housing at Anita Place Tent City.
A few months ago, the city had a sign there telling us we were going to get a park for everyone to use. We were all very pleased,. It would be a place to take our kids and have family fun.
What changed?
If these houses are built, who is going to pay for them?
A monthly rent per house, or is this another freebie?
How dare this Ivan Drury decide what should happen on that site.
Who does he think he is?
The city said a park.
For once, can it actually do something it has promised us?
Nicky Chester
Maple Ridge