Kwantlen First Nation share oral history on free walking tours

Fern Gabriel will once again be leading walking tours this August and September. Langley Times file photo

Tours will be held in Fort Langley and Maple Ridge through August and September

The Kwantlen First Nation are inviting residents to delve into the past this summer on a free historic walking tour.

Hosted by Kwantlen cultural teacher and storyteller Fern Gabriel, participants will be led on a 1 km walk from lelem’ Arts & Cultural Cafe in Fort Langley to Sqwalets Channel on Glover Road.

Along the way, Gabriel will share stories that are hundreds — and even thousands — of years old, passed through generations of First Nation peoples.

During last year’s tour, Gabriel explained the importance of environmental stewardship through stories of the salmon, the sturgeon and the eagle.

Video of Fern Gabriel at the 2016 Fort Langley walk

The Fort Langley tours run every Thursday evening in August at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

New this year, Gabriel will also host a walking tour on the other side of the Fraser River in Maple Ridge. The Whonnock Lake tours will take a short loop around the lake front, starting from the gazebo at Whannock Lake Centre. Those tours run Sept. 2 at 1 and 2 p.m., Sept. 9 at 1 and 2 p.m. and Sept. 16 at 1 and 2 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.coastsalish.ca/walking-tours.