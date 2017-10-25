Surrey ranked as one of the best places to buy real estate in Western Canada. (File photo)

Surrey an ‘investment destination’

City ranked as one of the best places to buy real estate

Surrey is the second-best place to make a real-estate investment in Western Canada, according to an industry publication.

According to a report by Western Investor, a print and online publication focused on Western Canada, Surrey makes the list of “real-estate investment destinations” as “Vancouver’s booming suburb.”

Kelowna ranked as the best destination, followed by Surrey, Saskatoon, Calgary and Lethbridge respectively. City of Vancouver did not make the top-five list.

The report says Surrey will overtake Vancouver as B.C.’s largest population by the next decade, growing by approximately 10,000 new residents each year.

It says the entire South Fraser region, which includes Langley and Abbotsford, is “projected to absorb 70 per cent of the entire region’s population growth over the next 25 years.

The report notes that Surrey has a higher percentage of people aged 10-24 than the provincial average, and the city is home to one in four Metro Vancouver residents under the age of 19.

It mention’s South Surrey-White Rock’s separation from the Surrey core by farmland, and South Surrey’s focus on new single-family homes and townhouse construction.

“Newton is the heart of Surrey’s South Asian community, while Guildford and Fleetwood are more traditionally suburban in character,” the report states.

“Cloverdale to the west has a rural flavour on the Langley border. And then there is Surrey’s new downtown, Surrey City Centre, where the 52-storey 3 Civic Plaza hotel and condo tower completes this year, and an eight-building medical-technology office hub is under construction, along with multi-family condominium projects.”

Previous story
B.C. minister warned salmon farm not to restock

Just Posted

Businesses appeal to Maple Ridge council to end homeless camp

City says it expects action in coming days

Proposed Probus Club for Maple Ridge

Probus Club will provide a regular social gathering for those with similar interests

Maple Ridge wants to hear about Fern Crescent

City seeking input on changes to winding, tree-lined road to Golden Ears park.

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claim more homeless than regional count covered.

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Mock disaster response exercise underway in B.C. waters

A number of organizations are taking part in Exercise Salish Sea 2017, simulating the evacuation of a BC Ferries’ vessel.

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Growing up next door to the pink house

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Most Read