Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove a person from a vehicle Saturday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was trapped after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

The collision involved a van and an SUV at the 104 Avenue and 148 Street intersection at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the motorists.

All patients were transported to hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

It was snowing at the time of the collision and traffic was impacted in all four directions.

