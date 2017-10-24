IHIT investigates Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Monday at site of double shooting in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo)

South Surrey shooting victim identified

IHIT says 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra of Surrey was killed Monday

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the male victim of the double-shooting on Crescent Road early Monday morning.

Nicholas Khabra, 28, of Surrey, died in hospital of gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Khabra was found in the 14300-block of Crescent Road after Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired that came in at 2:10 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after the first report came in, police received a call from a female victim, who was located a short distance away at Exit 10 on Highway 99.

She was transported to hospital by the British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS). Police say she is expected to survive her injuries and her name will not be released.

Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said in the release that investigation so far leads police to believe that the shooting was targeted.

“Mr. Khabra and the female victim are known to each other and were together at the time of the shooting,” she said.

IHIT, Surrey RCMP and the Forensic Identification Section are gathering and reviewing evidence, and the press release said the name of the victim has been released in hopes of identifying Khabra’s associates and movements prior to the shooting .

Shortly after the homicide a vehicle was recovered in Langley after having been deliberately set on fire, but police say it’s too early in the investigation to confirm whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More to come…

Wanted Island man may be in Lower Mainland
Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claims more homeless than regional count covered.

Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillor's sex assault trial

Complainant tells court she was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged attack occured

Phare grabs gold at WHL Cup

Ridge Meadows product part of Team B.C. that grabs gold at prospects tournament in Calgary

Chilliwack school board to discuss trustee's opinions on LGBTQ program

Board to decide how to move forward following Barry Neufeld's Facebook post

VIDEO: Country musicians pay tribute to Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon's family attended BCCMA's awards ceremony Sunday, where the country fan was honoured.

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No 'official complaint' about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

Wanted Island man may be in Lower Mainland

Esquimalt suspect caught on surveillance in Victoria break-in

