VIDEO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter tries on a ‘drunk driving suit’

The suit from Ocean Park Ford emulates what it’s like to get behind the wheel after drinking

SURREY — While we might have had fun with this story, drinking and driving is no laughing matter.

Amy Reid of the Surrey Now-Leader got a first-hand experience of what it’s like to get behind the wheel after having a few too many drinks.

SEE ALSO: Surrey Now-Leader reporter wears drunk suit to drive – and type

Ocean Park Ford invited us to test out the suit, which has been in existence since 2008. Ford partnered with the Meyer Hentschel Institute to develop the suit.

“It’s intended to simulate drunk driving,” said Ocean Park Ford general manager Chris Vallance.

The suit comes equipped with a weight on your right leg, weights on your wrists for steering, and a brace on your neck to prevent movement.

There’s also sound-deafening headphones and ‘drunk goggles’ to obstruct vision.

Ford uses the suit in their Driving Skills for Life teen safe driving program. A ‘drugged suit’ is also being developed.

“The point is to raise awareness about drunk driving and to make sure teens as well as adults are not doing it,” said Vallance.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
