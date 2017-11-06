Discover the creative possibilities of Funny Gears.

10 reasons the West Coast Christmas Show + Artisan Marketplace is not to be missed

Holiday shopping begins at Abbotsford’s Tradex Nov. 17 to 19.

Believe it or not, holiday shopping season’s here and with it, the not-to-be-missed West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace.

From one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list to holiday entertaining ideas, it’s all at Abbotsford’s Tradex, Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

Need more reasons to visit? Here’s 10!

1. As holiday music from local musicians rings through the air, explore more than 200 exhibits filled with gifts for the whole family, including many special items for mom, dad, kids, teachers and friends.

2. Embrace the unique, especially in the Artisan Marketplace, home to more than 140 artists and artisans, many on Etsy. It’s the perfect place to find something for everyone on your list.

3. Explore a series of rooms beautifully decorated in vintage Christmas style by Madeline Bee, Whitetail Collection & Vintage Rentals and Tucker Wood Co., and discover the perfect vintage-inspired gift for yourself or someone special.

4. Entertaining will be a breeze with the home décor and gourmet food products on offer … plus fresh ideas from the pros on the Home for the Holidays Stage. From unique tree-trimmings to the stunning table decorations, you’ll find it here, plus an on-site nursery for live seasonal décor!

5. Don’t forget the guys on your list with possibilities like Splendid Bastard Beard Grooming products, artisan fudge and Wayward Distillation Unruly Vodka.

6. In addition to gifts for kids of all ages, little ones will delight in the working model train set on display, free activities in Santa’s Workshop and a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Oh, and did we mention Breakfast with Santa?

7. Give back while gift-giving at the Sharing Trees, a forest of trees decorated by local charities, and stop by the Abbotsford Community Services’ coat and parcel check and gift-wrapping service by donation to Meals on Wheels. You can also help make Christmas happier for a child in need by dropping off an unwrapped new toy for the Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain or a filled shoe box for Operation Christmas Child.

8. Enjoy free parking courtesy of show producers Executive Event Production, and complimentary parking lot shuttle service from a decorated Vancouver Trolley.

9. Win! Don’t miss your chance to win great prizes in the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, along with a host of other draws.

10. Purchase tickets online to save $1 on regular and senior admission ($7 and $6 after discount) and avoid line-ups at the door. Youth to age 16 are free with accompanying adult.

Holidays are best when celebrated with friends. Invite them to join you at the West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace, Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

For full details and online tickets, visit westcoastchristmasshow.com.

 

Delicious holiday treats from Gramma Ruth.

Vintage-inspired home decor from Madeline Bee.

Beautifully packaged beverages from Meadow Vista Honey Wines.

Comments are closed

Previous story
It’s nothing like TV: Women in BC Corrections

Just Posted

Car robber nabbed after rollover in Maple Ridge

Suspect fled the scene of the crash but was found two hours later.

Police seeking cigarette thief who brandished fake gun

Incident happened at Chevron station at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West

Person trapped after collision in Surrey

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to rescue victim

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

UPDATE: Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties have yet to determined what caused the child to fall

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Most Read

  • 10 reasons the West Coast Christmas Show + Artisan Marketplace is not to be missed

    Holiday shopping begins at Abbotsford’s Tradex Nov. 17 to 19.