10 reasons the West Coast Christmas Show + Artisan Marketplace is not to be missed

Believe it or not, holiday shopping season’s here and with it, the not-to-be-missed West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace.

From one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list to holiday entertaining ideas, it’s all at Abbotsford’s Tradex, Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

Need more reasons to visit? Here’s 10!

1. As holiday music from local musicians rings through the air, explore more than 200 exhibits filled with gifts for the whole family, including many special items for mom, dad, kids, teachers and friends.

2. Embrace the unique, especially in the Artisan Marketplace, home to more than 140 artists and artisans, many on Etsy. It’s the perfect place to find something for everyone on your list.

3. Explore a series of rooms beautifully decorated in vintage Christmas style by Madeline Bee, Whitetail Collection & Vintage Rentals and Tucker Wood Co., and discover the perfect vintage-inspired gift for yourself or someone special.

4. Entertaining will be a breeze with the home décor and gourmet food products on offer … plus fresh ideas from the pros on the Home for the Holidays Stage. From unique tree-trimmings to the stunning table decorations, you’ll find it here, plus an on-site nursery for live seasonal décor!

5. Don’t forget the guys on your list with possibilities like Splendid Bastard Beard Grooming products, artisan fudge and Wayward Distillation Unruly Vodka.

6. In addition to gifts for kids of all ages, little ones will delight in the working model train set on display, free activities in Santa’s Workshop and a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Oh, and did we mention Breakfast with Santa?

7. Give back while gift-giving at the Sharing Trees, a forest of trees decorated by local charities, and stop by the Abbotsford Community Services’ coat and parcel check and gift-wrapping service by donation to Meals on Wheels. You can also help make Christmas happier for a child in need by dropping off an unwrapped new toy for the Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain or a filled shoe box for Operation Christmas Child.

8. Enjoy free parking courtesy of show producers Executive Event Production, and complimentary parking lot shuttle service from a decorated Vancouver Trolley.

9. Win! Don’t miss your chance to win great prizes in the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, along with a host of other draws.

10. Purchase tickets online to save $1 on regular and senior admission ($7 and $6 after discount) and avoid line-ups at the door. Youth to age 16 are free with accompanying adult.

Holidays are best when celebrated with friends. Invite them to join you at the West Coast Christmas Show & Artisan Marketplace, Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19.

For full details and online tickets, visit westcoastchristmasshow.com.

Delicious holiday treats from Gramma Ruth.

Vintage-inspired home decor from Madeline Bee.