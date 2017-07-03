2 great parks, 1 destination and 5 reasons to visit Cultus Lake

The best deal for the most family fun awaits at Cultus Lake Adventure and Water Parks this summer.

Where else will you find B.C.’s biggest waterpark, next to its newest adventure park?

“The Adventure Park is a fully themed environment for families – you really feel you’re in another world,” says Chris Steunenberg, Cultus Lake Adventure Park general manager.

Pair that with thrilling family fun at the adjacent waterpark and an exciting summer awaits!

1. Affordable family fun: The Adventure Park has no general admission, so guests simply pay for the rides, attractions and refreshments they enjoy. The park is a favourite with grandparents enjoying a day out with grandkids … who have so much fun they return with their parents.

While all waterpark guests pay admission, check the back of your Cultus Lake Waterpark ticket for an Adventure Park coupon – $15 for an Unlimited Rides Wristband – to enjoy another day!

2. Beat the crowds: Both parks welcome smaller crowds the first half of July, a great time to make the most of your visit, as are cloudier days, when sliders can get in lots of rides. And fear not – the water is heated and a warm-up is as close as one of five hot tubs or the Espresso Hut!

3. New and notable: Stroll the Adventure Park on the brand new boardwalk and see the park’s new attraction, Ribbit, whose bouncing bullfrogs will delight young riders. At the waterpark, don’t miss a thrilling spin on its newest slide, the Rattler, an extreme, black hole body slide that shoots riders from between gigantic rattlesnake fangs.

4. Only have a day? To make the most of both parks in one day, start at the waterpark with popular rides like the Rattler, Valley of Fear, Radical Rapids and Colossal Canyon before the park fills. After a relaxing pool-side picnic lunch, take the coupon on your Waterpark ticket to the dappled shade of the Adventure Park and enjoy rides, attractions and award-winning creativity through the evening.

5. Night riders: While younger Adventure Park visitors make memories throughout the day, younger teens often return at night for more adventurous attractions, like the Runaway Mine Train roller coaster and Round-Up 360, Canada’s only fully inverted extreme swing ride. Enjoy Adventure Park extended hours weekends to Sept. 2, and weeknights July 17 to Aug. 25. While the waterpark usually closes at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. July 22 to Aug 20), two special Summer Nightslide Concert evenings welcome families from 8 p.m. to midnight.

*** Welcoming guests for more than 30 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. Cultus Lake Adventure Park is BC’s newest family theme park, with award-winning craftsmanship and one-of-a-kind rides and attractions.