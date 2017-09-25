4 taste-tempting ways to celebrate fall with the Golden Harvest

Oct. 13 event raises awareness of the growers, producers and chefs working in and around Maple Ridge

Local foodies are ready to savour the amazing flavours of the Maple Ridge growing season at the ninth annual Golden Harvest Friday, Oct. 13.

Sponsored by the Maple Ridge Agricultural Advisory Committee in partnership with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association and the Haney Farmers Market, Golden Harvest is hosted at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge.

“Golden Harvest is a beautiful, fall-themed tapas-style food event. Walk around with a plate in hand and taste what some of our talented and budding chefs create using local farm-fresh ingredients,” says event co-ordinator Genevieve Beaupre. “It’s a great opportunity for chefs and farmers to connect. This year Golden Harvest welcomes a restaurant new to Maple Ridge called Humble Roots – all about local, seasonal fare and believing food has a story to tell. At this event you will find many stories.”

How can you indulge your passion for fresh, delicious and local food, and support those making it possible? Reap the wonders of the Golden Harvest!

Support your roots. Golden Harvest aims to increase public awareness of local food, farmers, chefs, and culinary arts students and restaurateurs. Get to know some of the farmers who provide the ingredients, taste creations crafted from local goodness, visit the craft brewers on hand, and much more! Taste your way through Maple Ridge. Local chefs, culinary arts students and food artisans will offer samples made using products like berries, vegetables, meats, cheeses and more from the local region north of the Fraser River. Taste the future. Key to Golden Harvest is the opportunity to showcase the talents of top culinary students from local high schools and community college programs, in addition to celebrated area chefs. Enjoy locally produced ingredients transformed into appetizer-sized delectables, served in an elegant, cocktail party setting. Note: Alcohol will be available at the event, so while not necessarily billed as “kid friendly,” children and youth are welcome. Learn something new. As you taste your way through the harvest, take time to visit with local experts representing a wide range of agricultural and food-related issues including backyard chickens, eco-friendly garden design, food security and food waste initiatives, and take in a mini-workshop on beekeeping or fermenting techniques. Get your ticket to taste. Tickets for Golden Harvest – 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 – are $30 for adults, or $20 for youth (18 and younger) and seniors (age 65+), and can be purchased at the Haney Farmers Market or from the ACT Box Office.

Learn more at facebook.com/MRGoldenHarvest.

Rob Sallis, Travis Whitlock and Melissa Sallis savour local fare at Golden Harvest.