5 reasons to make Pitt Meadows Orthodontics your family’s smile specialists

It starts with Alejandra Espinosa’s warm welcome and by the time you meet friendly, knowledgeable orthodontists Dr. Reza Aran and Dr. Asef Karim, you know the Pitt Meadows Orthodontics team has created an environment that puts their patients first.

“Relationship-building is probably the most important step for us. We build a rapport with our families and we encourage communication with both patients and parents to ensure we have a solid foundation to build upon,” Dr. Karim says. “When you walk in, we want you to feel like family.”

While that might be reason enough to trust the Pitt Meadows Orthodontics team with your smile, we have a few more:

1. Full family care: For many years, children and teens were the most likely recipients of orthodontic care, but today about 40 per cent of Dr. Aran and Dr. Karim’s patients are adults. With children, Dr. Aran recommends parents bring them in around age 7 if there are issues like crowding. “We often won’t start treatment until later, but it allows us to monitor the teeth and any potential issues, to determine when it’s best to begin,” he says.

2. Variety of options: Orthodontic care has changed dramatically over the last decade or so, with options including clear braces, removable aligners and more. “We definitely have a variety of different options in our toolbox to get the smile where we want it,” Dr. Karim says, noting that while no dentist referral is needed, they work closely with area dentists to provide the best care.

3. Location, location, location: When teens need to visit the orthodontist regularly for check-ups, the convenience of a location they can walk to can be vital for busy parents. Located in the heart of Pitt Meadows, above the Public Library, the office is minutes from local schools. Even better, email or text reminders will help keep them on time (see reason 4!).

4. Be rewarded: To salute patients’ exceptional hygiene practices and punctuality, Pitt Meadows Orthodontics has created a rewards program with patients earning points toward “thank yous” like local restaurant gift cards.

5. Community support: In the light, bright reception area, patients will notice the photo wall of community sports teams Pitt Meadows Orthodontics supports, but also changing artwork created by local high school students. The office donated frames to the school to showcase student art on campus, but also in their own office. “Sports are important but so are the arts, and it’s a way for us to give back.”

Learn more at pittmeadowsortho.ca, where you’ll also find an oral hygiene guide, care strategies and other tools, or call 604-457-2266 to book a consultation.