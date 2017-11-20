How Fuller Watson puts community first

At 94 years old, Fuller Watson is the longest-running store in Maple Ridge

Located in downtown Maple Ridge, Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings carries a huge variety of lifestyle, appliance and bedroom furniture products that can help make your dream home a reality. And with Black Friday coming soon, checking it out its 26,000-square-foot store is a no-brainer, whether you’re looking for a new couch, mattress or appliances.

But here are a few other reasons why Fuller Watson is worth a trip any day of the year:

It’s a family business. Don’t let the big box appearance fool you; Fuller Watson has been locally owned and operated for its entire 94 years in business. That longevity comes with a focus on the community and a small town feel, says owner Dave Fuller. “We’ve been a community staple; we’re the longest running business in Maple Ridge now.” It gives back to the community. Fuller emphasizes that with local ownership comes a dedication to supporting the community, which comes through in partnerships with organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities. In January 2016, a national campaign saw BrandSource stores support their local House by making an annual donation and holding fundraising events throughout the year. “We’re in the community,” says Fuller. “We want to see it thrive, and any opportunity that we see to help, we take it.” It’s competitive with other furniture retailers. “People assume that big box stores get the better pricing,” says Fuller, “but we can match that all day long.” That’s because Fuller Watson is one of 2,600 stores across North America that buy their product through BrandSource while remaining independently owned. “Buying through BrandSource is what gets us our volume,” says Fuller. That also translates to lower, competitive prices compared to other stores.

To see how Fuller Watson can help realize the vision for your home, visit their website, Facebook page, or drop by their store location at 22390 Lougheed Highway.