Junk It don’t dump it: Maple Ridge business tackles illegal dumping

We’ve all seen it. We’re out walking the dog or exploring local park trails when we’re suddenly confronted by a massive pile of illegally dumped garbage.

Mattresses, construction waste, old appliances … it’s not only unsightly, but also poses risks to the public, wildlife and the environment.

That’s why when Facebook lights up with chatter about a new illegal dump site in his community, John Hughes jumps into action. While the name might be Junk It Today, it’s community and sustainability that are cornerstones of Hughes’ business.

The Maple Ridge resident launched his junk removal business in 2001, growing with a commitment to service.

“As a local resident who grew up in the Lower Mainland, I care about this community and the environment we live and work in,” Hughes says. “So when we hear about an illegal dump site causing problems for neighbours, we’re happy to help.”

And Hughes’ neighbours are happy to hear that. Wrote one: “I want to send out a special thank you to John and his crew from Junk It Today who cleaned up a big mess by selfish individuals who made Kanaka Creek their own dumping ground. Thank you so much!”

Recycling made easy

Recent efforts to divert waste from landfills means residents today have numerous options to recycle even the biggest items. But for those without the time or ability to reach those facilities themselves, reputable removal companies have the knowledge and expertise to do it for them.

“Whether the material is from illegal dump sites, from our construction clients or from people’s homes, we make every effort to recycle the waste we remove,” Hughes notes. “If items are in good shape and can be re-used, we also direct them to organizations that can help make that happen. No job is too big or too small.”

***

Junk It Today has specialized in removing waste from Lower Mainland construction sites, businesses and homes since 2001. Items are donated or recycled where possible, or otherwise disposed of responsibly.