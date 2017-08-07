New ride, new attraction and plenty of fun at Cultus Lake Adventure Park

With new attractions thrilling guests and a growing reputation as B.C.’s best theme park, Cultus Lake Adventure Park has one message: there’s lots of summer left to celebrate.

Welcoming guests for four years, the park whisks visitors from beautiful Cultus Lake into the world of imagination and excitement.

“Every year we’re adding two or three new elements to the park, so if you visited last year, there are new things to discover this year,” says Cultus Lake Adventure Park owner Chris Steunenberg.

What’s new

Stroll the new raised boardwalk through dappled shade of old-growth trees to see all the park has to offer. “Everyone loves the boardwalk – it’s a whole new perspective on the park. You’re walking in the forest, but up off the ground,” Steunenberg says.

Be sure to stop at the interactive Ribbit ride, brand new this year to the delight of younger riders.

“It’s an interactive ride – it bounces, it rotates and it makes the sounds of frogs. Even the adults who ride are all smiles.”

Not one to rest on this year’s successes, plans are already in the works for next year’s new addition – a 120-foot straight drop tower ride, the perfect addition for older adventure-seekers, Steunenberg notes. “It will be a great fit because we were looking to add to the night rider experience – we’ve become a popular stop for youth groups, teens and date nights.”

What’s notable

The Ribbit ride joins a dozen other Cultus Lake Adventure Park attractions offering thrills for all ages, including Canada’s only 360 pendulum ride and the Fraser Valley’s only rollercoaster. Need to cool down? Make a splash on Bucky’s Bumper Boats, one of the park’s most popular all-ages attractions – especially on the Fraser Valley’s hottest days!

What a deal!

The sister park to the adventure park is Cultus Lake Waterpark, B.C.’s biggest waterpark, with slides and activities for children and adults of all ages. On the back of your waterpark ticket find a coupon for a ride-all-day Adventure Park pass – just $15 – to be used any day before the end of the season. “It’s a great savings, and a great experience,” Steunenberg says

Of course, admission to Cultus Lake Adventure Park is always free – pay only for the rides, activities and refreshments you enjoy on-site. Purchase individual ride tokens or an All-Day Unlimited Rides Wristband.

Cultus Lake Adventure Park is open late through summer, lighting up at night for completely different view of the magical place. For details about hours and more, visit cultusadventure.com. Learn more about Cultus Lake Waterpark at cultus.com.

360-degree thrills at Cultus Lake Adventure Park.