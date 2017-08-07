What’s the buzz about honey? Ask Dr. Bee!

Whether it sweetens your tea or tops your toast, if you choose pure, local honey, you’re in for a treat. You’re also not alone.

Honey production in Canada is at an all-time high, with bee colonies up 10 per cent this year, the largest growth in decades.

Why?

Agriculture Canada notes “the rise in health consciousness is significantly influencing the growth of honey consumption, specifically natural and organic honey products.”

Pitt Meadows’ own Dr. Ron Lin – Dr. Bee – honey producer and scientist with a lifelong passion for beekeeping, notes that Canadian honey is highly regarded globally where honey in the existing markets can be blended with both Canadian honey and imported contaminated or processed honey, destroying much of its natural flavour and nutritional benefits.

The beneficial buzz. As consumers look to natural replacements for artificial and refined foods, honey’s popularity as a natural sweetener packed with vitamins and nutrients has grown. With antibacterial and antifungal properties that help protect the hive, high-quality products such as pollen, propolis and royal jelly are also gaining traction as options for stimulating healing in the body, notes Dr. Lin. Along with increased consumer interest in the health benefits of bee-related items, comes research exploring possibilities such as cancer-fighting properties.

The real deal. To enjoy honey’s full benefits, It’s important to choose a pure product, ideally local, Dr. Lin explains, urging consumers to carefully read labels to ensure they get the real deal. Honey harvested too early can also be too watery, diluting these beneficial properties. Concerns over pesticides and antibiotics affecting hive products, especially honey coming from Argentina and China, have also emerged. With a PhD in Bee Science, Dr. Lin passionately shares the importance of pesticide-free honey production from his own no-spray orchards and Honeyland.

Bees & Blueberries. Celebrate pure and natural hive products this weekend at the 2017 Bees and Blueberries Festival. Celebrating all things bee – and blueberries – visit Dr. Bee’s Honeyland at 17617 Ford Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13.

Admission is by suggested minimum $2 donation, with all proceeds to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. Take a tour of the new Honeyland facility, see hive openings and marvel at Dr. Bee’s amazing bee beard! Kids will love the pony rides, entertainment by Juno-nominated children’s performer Gina Lina, Dilly the Clown and more, while a blueberry pie eating contest and Ice cream eating challenge will make for some tasty fun. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Free street parking is available with limited on-site stall parking. Learn more at drbee.ca.