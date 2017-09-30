UPDATED: 12-vehicle accident causes delays on Port Mann bridge

Two lanes eastbound and one westbound are blocked as emergency personnel clear up the accident.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: Drive BC says the incident has been cleared, but there are still serious delays.

Emergency crews are on scene of a 12-vehicle collision on the Port Mann bridge.

Drive BC says to expect heavy delays in both directions, and urges commuters to consider alternate routes.