15 long guns, four handguns seized from family heading north to Alaska

Multiple firearms were seized by Canadian Border Services Agency officers last month at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border crossing, after a family travelling north to Alaska was referred for a secondary inspection.

In total, 15 long guns and four handguns were seized during the July 22 inspection, according to a CBSA news release issued Monday afternoon.

During the examination of vehicle and trailer, offers discovered a loaded revolver, and the driver was immediately arrested, the release notes. Further investigation uncovered the remaining guns, as well as several “over-capacity” magazines.

Charges are pending, according to CBSA.

“This is a reminder to all travellers entering Canada with firearms to learn about Canadian firearm law or, rather, leave their handguns at home,” said Daniella Evans, CBSA’s director of the Pacific Highway District.

“Anyone bringing firearms or weapons into Canada must declare them to the border services officer upon entry. Failure to do some may lead to prosecution in a court of law.”